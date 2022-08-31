LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A police officer in Virginia is being praised for helping a hawk caught in a car’s grill get free.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page detailing Officer McLemore’s efforts.

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)

They said she was called to an area of an interstate highway after a driver realized there was a hawk in their car’s grill.

McLemore helped free the hawk and had it taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Latest News

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Gabo, a Jonesboro Police Department K9 officer, is being featured in the 2020 Vested Interest...
GJPD’s K9 Vamos getting new armor
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness