New Castle woman suffered severe lacerations after bear attack

A woman in New Castle was attacked by a bear early Wednesday morning.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKCO) - A woman in New Castle was injured by a bear attack early Wednesday morning while she was fixing the lid to her hot tub.

The woman, who was not identified by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, reported that just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning she noticed that her hot tub lid was partially removed and went outside to put the lid back on. While replacing the lid, a bear descended from a nearby tree and charged her.

CPW reports that the bear swiped at her and severely lacerated her arm and scratched her back before she was able to escape to her home and call 911.

New Castle police arrived shortly after and reported that a single sow and three cubs were still in close proximity to the woman’s home and notified CPW. CPW then instructed the police to shoot and kill the sow.

Officers located the sow in a tree nearby, where it was shot and killed.

Upon arriving on the scene at around 3 a.m., authorities made the decision to kill the surviving cubs as it was not clear if a cub or the sow attacked the woman to CPW officials. One bear cub was killed before officials decided to wait on killing the other two, as they were in a tree near a busy road and several other homes.

CPW investigated the area and determined that the sow was the only animal involved in the attack, and made the decision to send the two surviving cubs to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

The cubs were then tranquilized and removed from the tree.

