Ramp closures at Blue Mesa Reservoir

The Bureau of Reclamation made emergency releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County last year to help prop up Lake Powell. Blue Mesa is one of the four initial Colorado River Storage Project reservoirs that contains “system water” specifically used to help the upper basin meet its water delivery obligations to the lower basin.(Heather Sackett | Aspen Journalism)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - The Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison, Colorado, continues to lose water to downstream stakeholders, according to data recently released by the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR).

This makes accessibility difficult and will eventually cause the boat ramps to close, before safety becomes a concern. The National Park Service (NPS) is monitoring reservoir levels and will be adjusting as needed to maintain safety for boaters.

The Iola boat ramp will close for the season on September 5, 2022, at 3 p.m..

The Marina Concession operator will be closing the Lake Fork Marina after Labor Day, and all boats must be removed from the slip by September 11, 2022.

Blue Mesa’s full pool elevation is 7519′. Although we are in monsoon season, water is still dropping two inches a day. If rain stops, it is likely to lose four or more inches a day. All boat ramps could likely be closed by the end of October.

The following reservoir elevation points will be trigger points for closures. Please keep in mind that closures may occur sooner if need warrants.

  • Elevation of 7450′ – predicted to happen in September – fixed keel sailboats and larger deep draft motorboats should not attempt launch at Lake Fork.
  • Elevation of 7448′ – predicted to happen in September shallow draft “fishing” boats can still launch at Lake Fork.
  • Elevation of 7445′ – is the end of the ramp at Lake Fork and the ramp will be closed!
  • 7435′ All deep draft vessels should be removed from the water, at the Elk Creek Boat Ramp.
  • 7432′ Only shallow draft vessels may launch at Elk Creek.
  • 7430′ Elk Creek Boat Ramp will close.

The reservoir will remain open to hand launched craft and vessels that do not require a ramp.

The National Park Service reminds visitors and recreationalists to be cautious in and around the reservoir. Muddy and unstable banks may create hazards and there may be hidden soft spots around the area. If you find yourself stuck, you are responsible for your own recovery.

The National Park Service is testing the water for the presence of toxic algae. Toxic algae can look like thick pea soup or spilled paint. Children and pets are especially susceptible to these toxins. Do not drink reservoir water, clean fish properly, and shower if you become exposed.

Please visit the park website for updates and advisories. Information will also be posted to the Curecanti Facebook page and Twitter feed.

