Record high tied Wednesday, more near-record warmth likely this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The high temperature at the Grand Junction Airport was 98 degrees on Wednesday. That ties the record high for the date set in 2019.

The late-summer warmth will be hesitant to give up much ground until the end of next week. That’s when there’s some signal for a pattern change that will break this late summer fever. We may still be a little warmer than what history says is normal, but we will not be near record highs as we are this week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. We’ll cool from mid-90s around 6 PM to upper 80s by 8 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s just after 11 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction and 59 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will be mainly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 98 degrees around Grand Junction and 93 degrees around Montorse. Those forecast highs in both cities are within a degree or two of the record highs for the date.

More Near-Record Warmth This Week

Abundant, warm sun will be the rule of thumb for the rest of this week and this weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s around Grand Junction with lower 90s around Montrose. Each day will likely warm to within a degree or two of record highs. It’s even possible that a record is tied once or twice through this weekend. Small cooling early next week will at least drop us from near-record territory, but we’ll hold steady with above-normal temperatures.

When Will The Heat Break?

So when will we cool? Hot high pressure is on top of us, and we’re cooking beneath it. That high pressure may wax and wane in intensity, but it mostly holds its ground. There is a signal in our forecast data that hint that the high pressure will break down and weaken late next week - around Thursday and especially Friday. We may still be warmer than normal, which is gradually cooling.

