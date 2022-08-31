Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.(StockMonkeys.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is reportedly raising its membership fees.

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain informed members Wednesday that it was raising both its annual basic Club fee from $45 to $50 and its Plus membership fee from $100 to $110, with the changes taking effect Oct. 17, according to multiple media reports.

It’s the first time in nine years that Sam’s Club has increased the Club fee, and the first time the chain has increased the Plus fee since introducing it in 1999.

CNBC reports Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay said in the message to members Wednesday that the company is “mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now,” and that Sam’s Club will reimburse the fee increase this year in the form of Sam’s Cash, which can be used in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona