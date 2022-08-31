Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Louie’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Louie!

Louie is a nine-month old Border Collie mix. Louie loves everyone he meets. He walks well on a leash and is very smart thanks to the Border Collie in him. Louie gets along with other big dogs but not so much little dogs. He hasn’t been around cats or kids either.

Louie would make the perfect travel and adventuring companion.

If you’re interested in adopting Louie, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

