Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play

Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Truth Social, the social network supported by former President Donald Trump, is still unavailable on Google’s Android app store.

The Twitter-like app is preferred by many Trump supporters, but Google said it doesn’t reach the company’s Play store standards.

Although Truth Social has been available for preorder on the Google Play store for nearly a month, it hasn’t been officially released, though it is available from Apple’s app store.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said in a recent interview that they’re still waiting for approval from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
Jackson, Mississippi, residents must travel to find clean water to bring home.
Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems