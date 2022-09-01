CDOT suspending all construction projects statewide for Labor Day weekend

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will be suspending all construction projects statewide in anticipation for increased traffic over Labor Day weekend, with exceptions to emergency work.

CDOT also reminded drivers to expect extra traffic throughout the state, as Labor Day weekend is a popular weekend for recreation and vacationing. Heavier traffic along I-25 and I-70 can be expected.

To avoid the heaviest of Labor Day interstate traffic, CDOT suggests avoiding I-70 from mid-morning until late afternoon Friday, and from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon Saturday.

CDOT also suggests keeping a close eye on Glenwood Canyon conditions using weather forecasts and COtrip.org. If a flash flood warning is issued by the National Weather Service, CDOT states that it will immediately close I-70 to protect the public from potential flooding and mudslides in and around the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

