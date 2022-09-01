Fremont County systems hit by cyberattack

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fremont County employees were notified of an attack on their workplace’s systems that may have compromised their personal information Wednesday.

The Governor’s Office of Information determined that the culprit behind the cyberattack used BlackCat ransomware software. Also known as ALPHV, the software has compromised at least 60 different organizations globally, according to the FBI.

In addition to county employees, Fremont County stated that the attack also compromised the personal information of a small number of people in the community. It plans to notify them via mail.

“The BlackCat ransomware variant has recently impacted multiple jurisdictions in Colorado, so it’s imperative that every business and government agency be on high alert and take the necessary steps to protect their systems from being compromised,” stated OIT Chief Information Security Officer Ray Yepes.

Fremont County states that it is working with multiple state and federal security agencies to ensure that other counties and cities in Colorado are prepared for potential cyberattacks, and understand how to protect their systems.

