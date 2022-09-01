Record-challenging, late-summer heat wave persists through this weekend

Our weekend is almost here, but this weekend is going to be a lot like the week leading up to...
Our weekend is almost here, but this weekend is going to be a lot like the week leading up to it: warm enough to challenge record high temperatures.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our weekend is almost here, but this weekend is going to be a lot like the week leading up to it: warm enough to challenge record high temperatures.

Weekend Preview

Saturday will be mainly sunny. The forecast high temperature in Grand Junction will be near 98 degrees, just one degree shy of the record high. The forecast high temperature for Montrose is 93 degrees, which could tie the record high for the date. The second half of the weekend won’t offer any appreciable change. Sunday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees in Grand Junction and 92 degrees in Montrose. That’s within a few degrees of the record highs in both cities.

Our Next 24 Hours

Friday will be a scorcher leading into this hot weekend. This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 7:44. We’ll cool from mid-90s around 6 PM to upper 80s by 8 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s just after 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mainly sunny and hot. Record high temperatures could be in jeopardy. Forecast highs are 98 degrees around Grand Junction, which would tie the record high, and 93 degrees in Montrose, which would be just one degree shy of tying the record high.

When Will The Heat Break?

This intense, late-summer, record-challenging heat wave will last through Monday. The warmth will linger through most of next week, but we’ll cool from near-record warmth to warmer than normal but out of record territory. Expect afternoons in the upper 90s around Grand Junction and low-to-mid 90s around Montrose through Monday. Then we’ll cool toward low-to-mid 90s around Grand Junction and upper 80s to lower 90s around Montrose from Tuesday through Thursday. There are stronger signs of cooling in the long-range forecast data for the end of next week and the weekend that follows. That’s a week or more away, and a lot change change between now and then. From where we sit now, however, that looks like the best chance for some relief.

