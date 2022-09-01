Staying sunny, dry, and unseasonably hot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A ridge of high pressure continues to remain just about centered over the Western Slope, and we’re continuing to stay sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm into the closing half of the work week and into the weekend as well. We saw quite a bit less cloud cover around the region this morning compared to yesterday morning, and we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. A few more clouds pop up later in the day, but we should stay dry across almost all of the region, including the higher elevations of the Continental Divide. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm, with highs in the middle and upper 90s across the lower elevations. After tying the record high of 98° yesterday afternoon, Grand Junction is expected to come up a couple of degrees short of their record high this afternoon, with Montrose expected to come up a degree short of their record high. Skies clear out once again overnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

There still won’t be very many changes through the pattern through the end of the work week and into the weekend. We’ll continue to see sunny skies, a few afternoon clouds, and high temperatures staying near record values in the middle to upper 90s. Some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms could be possible on Saturday, but they will be limited to the higher elevations of the Continental Divide and the San Juan Mountains. We’ll see a lot of the same into the start of next week as well, then a few more clouds start to move into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. That will slowly begin to drop temperatures back down into the lower and middle 90s. We’ll be moving away from potential record highs, but temperatures will still be well above average for this time of year.

Long-term model data continues to point toward a pattern chance by Thursday and into the following weekend as a trough digs through the region, significantly weakening the ridge of high pressure. It’s still too far out to discuss specific changes to our weather conditions, but that should at least bring afternoon temperatures back down much closer to their seasonal norms.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.