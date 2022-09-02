Local 5-year-old boy sets up a lemonade stand for charity, donates and shares thousands

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local 5-year-old boy with a big heart and unstoppable drive is teaching the valley that even the smallest among us can make big impacts on the people in our lives.

Noah, the creator of Noah’s Giving Table, is probably the world’s cutest philanthropist. Operating on a pay-what-you-want system, Noah takes any profits he turns and uses it to benefit people in need.

“He said he wanted to do lemonade stands and I told him that he didn’t need to do lemonade stands because I pay for all of his stuff. Then he said he wanted to do lemonade stands to help others and I couldn’t really say no to that,” said Noah’s mother.

Noah’s mom says that it originally started as just one lemonade stand, but then it got popular. “He kept wanting to do them and so I just continued supporting it,” said Noah’s mom. “We told him about the different charities, and he decides who he donates to.”

However, Noah’s big heart doesn’t stop there. He also started paying for people’s groceries using the money he earned from his stand. “Last year he probably spent close to two thousand dollars for different families,” said Noah’s mom. “He would just go to the grocery store and offer to buy their groceries. He would say ‘can I help pay for your groceries?’ and I think a lot of people thought he was just going to pay a small portion. One gal’s bill was three hundred and thirty dollars and he just paid it in full.”

In addition to buying people’s groceries, Noah is donating to the Western Slope Center for Children and Shop with a Cop this year. He’s also donated to Toys for Tots through Salvation Army.

Prospective customers for Noah’s Giving Table can expect not just lemonade, but also mango, orange, blackberry, desert pear, and dragon fruit flavors to quench their thirst in the late-summer heat. All Noah asks is that you “pay what you think is fair.”

If you’d like to support Noah further, you can also follow his Facebook page, where you’ll also find links to buy t-shirts and to donate money directly. Noah is also looking to expand, so local business owners hoping to host the little entrepreneur can message his mom via their page as well.

