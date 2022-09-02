Man who went missing from Battlement Mesa assisted living facility found dead less than two miles away

BATTLEMENT MESA, Colo. (KKCO) - A man who went missing from a Battlement Mesa assisted living facility was found dead earlier this week less than two miles from the facility he disappeared from. Filmer Lopez, a man who reportedly suffered from dementia and went missing on August 13, garnered statewide media attention after his disappearance.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office reports that Lopez’s body was found on August 30 at 7:23 p.m., approximately 1.25 miles from Mesa Vista Assisted Living where he had been living. His identity was determined after decomposing remains consistent with a description of Lopez was reported on a private parcel of land about one mile east of Battlement Mesa, the coroner’s office stated.

After performing an autopsy on Lopez’s body, a forensic pathologist determined that he sustained no injuries that lead to his death and confirmed his identity. The coroner’s office states that Lopez likely died either the day or the day after he was reported missing after becoming lost and disoriented, before suffering a medical event which lead to his death.

The coroner’s office is investigating the manner of death as natural.

