Overdose Awareness: Breaking the Stigma Surrounding Overdoses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday August 31st was International Overdose Awareness Day.

St. Mary’s Medical Center, in partnership with Mesa County Opioid Response Group built a flag memorial at Lincoln Park in remembrance of the Coloradans who lost their lives to overdoses.

Since opening in 2019, St. Mary’s Integrated Addiction Medicine, has been working to combat drug addiction and help break the stigma and stereotypes surrounding overdoses.

