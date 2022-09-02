State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70.

We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.

Last week the Mesa County Commissioners told the State Land Board to clean it up.

Here’s what the communications officer for the State Land Board, Kristin Kemp, told us last week, “We’re so glad to have this solution on the horizon, to have a planning lease with SolarGen, and we’re very optimistic that the vagrancy and litter issues will get improved as this project proceeds.”

But then the commissioners received a letter from the State Land Board, stating they’re the landlord but not the operator, and they rely on their leasing partners for the day-to-day oversight of the land.

The board issued a planning lease to SolarGen, which wants to build a solar farm on the property, and if the farm goes up, the site will be fenced and monitored.

The commissioners fired back in a response letter saying the board is deflecting their responsibility by stating it’s the leasing partners’ problem. And just as the county looks to the “absentee slum lords” to take care of their “dilapidated residences,” it looks at the state landlords to upkeep their land.

The county says it will clean the land and charge the board.

