WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver.

The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 470 in Douglas County. The SUV was reported around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

A state patrol officer tracked down the car a few minutes later and narrowly avoided being hit head-on, before turning around and pulling the car over. The driver then appears to back or roll into the patrol car. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but no one was injured.

Both the patrol car and the SUV sustained minor damage. (Colorado State Patrol)

The driver, a 22-year-old Denver woman, was arrested and cited for driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations. She was later released from custody to a sober party.

“This impaired driver put herself and other motorists in incredible danger: not just weaving, but driving full speed in the wrong lane towards other unsuspecting drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Troopers work around the clock to prevent tragedies from happening, and tonight, this trooper very possibly saved lives.”

