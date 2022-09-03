Fire safety on Labor Day weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Public land agencies want to remind the public to use wildfire safety when outdoors Labor Day weekend. Extra caution with campfires and combustible material can help prevent human-caused fires.

It’s important to check local fire restriction information before you head out to enjoy the weekend.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Southwest Field Offices; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC); West Region Wildfire Council (WRWC); National Park Service (NPS); Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests would like to provide several reminders and tips for the best ways to prevent unintentional wildfires while outdoors on public lands during this Labor Day weekend.

To reduce wildfire risk, please consider the following:

Proper vehicle maintenance is important. Ensure that tow chains are secured and vehicles don’t have any dragging parts. Check your tire pressure and properly maintain your brakes. Even chains dragging along the ground, such as those on ATVs, can spark fires.

Park vehicles, trailers and off-highway vehicles away from dry grass or brush. Exhaust particles and hot exhaust pipes can start grass fires. In some locations, it may be illegal for vehicles to travel off pavement.

If target shooting, take precautions. Place targets on dirt or gravel, use paper targets, avoid incendiary targets or exploding ammunition, and bring a shovel and fire extinguisher. Report any fires by calling 911.

Fireworks are never permitted on public lands, leave them at home.

If you are camping in a spot that is not in a fire restriction area and need to build a fire outside a designated fire ring, be sure to clear the area of any debris like grass and small vegetation. Clear your fire site perimeter approximately 10 feet in diameter and use rocks or a fire pan to contain your fire. Never leave a fire unattended and be sure that before leaving your campsite all fires are fully extinguished. Practice the drown, stir, and feel method when extinguishing your campfire. Use water or dirt to douse the fire, stir the ashes and if necessary, add water or dirt until the fire is smothered.

When smoking in non-restricted areas, always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray. Never throw cigarettes or any trash out windows of vehicles.

Even accidental fires can result in fines or even jail time. Visit One Less Spark for more tips on preventing wildfires and to prepare for fire season. More campfire safety can be found on the Smokey Bear website.

Before venturing out, be sure to let someone know where you are going and when you will be back. Bring a map and plenty of water. Adhere to the Leave No Trace Principles.

