Montrose law enforcement academy’s first class of cadets graduate

By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday evening, Montrose celebrated its first class of cadets after opening the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy in May.

“We are gathered here at the Montrose Pavilion to celebrate the accomplishments of six of our local aspiring law enforcement officers,” said Sgt. Courtney Jones.

The academy includes a 17-week training. “They learn everything from firearms and driving to case law, de-escalation, how to talk to people, how to do report writing, a little bit of everything,” explained Jones.

WCLEA first opened its doors in 2022 thanks to a partnership amongst several agencies, including Colorado Mesa University, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Western Colorado Community College.

“Having an academy is a valuable asset for us because it allows us to have a fresh pool of candidates to choose from this year and then in the future,” added Jones.

Three cadets are employed by the Montrose Police Department, two by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and one by the Gunnison Police Department.

Jones said this is just the beginning, “We’re hoping to grow that in the future.”

