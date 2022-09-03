Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital

The driver was attempting to turn left onto Bristol Court when it was rear-ended by a car.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

No further information is released at this time.

