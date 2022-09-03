Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car.

The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.

A wrong way driver on Highway 50 and Unaweep nearly collided with a police car. (David Jones)

The driver attempted to fee on foot but was taken in to custody with help from other officers in front of the Grand Junction Police Department.

The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment due to his erratic behavior. He was then transferred to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

No further information has been released at this time.

