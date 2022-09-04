Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387 near Pueblo, Colorado.

A 49-year-old man from Pueblo ran his motorcycle off the left side of the road and collided with multiple trees.

Speed and alcohol are not being considered factors in this crash. A medical issue is being investigated as a possible cause.

