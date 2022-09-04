Temperature shift late next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.

While clear skies make our daytime temperature rise, they help keep temperatures more relaxed during the nighttime. It is due to surface heating escaping back into the atmosphere. When this happens, we stay cooler. With tonight being another clear night, temperatures in Grand Junction will fall into the mid-60s, and in Montrose, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

By tomorrow, there will be very little change from what we have experienced today as temperatures will remain in the upper 90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s for Montrose. We will stay hot even for Labor Day, where temperatures could creep into the triple digits in Grand Junction to reach 100 right on the dot. Our record in Grand Junction for September fifth is 99.

However, looking into next week, this is where some changes will come into our temperature department. While Grand Junction will notice a slight shift, Montrose will begin to feel the temperature fall. By next Thursday, leading into the start of the weekend, Grand Junction temperatures will fall to the lower 90s before rising back into the mid-90s by the beginning of the weekend. In Montrose, temperatures will fall from the lower 90s to the mid-80s. Our conditions are not changing as we will remain dry with light cloud cover pushing into the area.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

