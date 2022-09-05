Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Hawaii'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Hawaii'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Hawaii!

Hawaii is a seven-year-old male Shepard mix. Hawaii is a calm and friendly dog who loves others. He walks well on a leash and gets along great with other dogs and children. Hawaii is a very cuddly dog and would work well in any family.

If you are interested in adopting Hawaii contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.
Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash

Latest News

WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Motorcycle crash
Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash
The driver was attempting to turn left onto Bristol Court when it was rear-ended by a car.
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
A wrong way driver on Highway 50 and Unaweep in Grand Junction nearly collided with a police car.
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car