Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Hawaii!
Hawaii is a seven-year-old male Shepard mix. Hawaii is a calm and friendly dog who loves others. He walks well on a leash and gets along great with other dogs and children. Hawaii is a very cuddly dog and would work well in any family.
If you are interested in adopting Hawaii contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.