Labor Day could break temperature records

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, including areas in the San Junas and south of the San Juans like Durango and the Four Corners region. Yesterday, these areas received scattered showers and thunderstorms and today remained dry like the valleys. Today’s high temperature in Grand Junction stayed at 98. Our record was 100 set back in 2020. In Montrose, the high temperatures reached 92; the record was 94 in 2017.

There will be very little change for tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose from last night, sitting under clear skies and temperatures remaining in the mid-60s to upper 50s.

For our Labor Day tomorrow, the same story is going to apply. Conditions are going to remain dry, and temperatures are going to stay hot. Temperatures in Grand Junction will rise in the triple digits, reaching 100. However, there is a chance the temperatures could be a degree cooler or warmer. Our record was 99 on September fifth back in 2020. So there is another chance that we could beat our record tomorrow.

Triple digits can also have the chance of carrying over into Tuesday. While it may seem like no relief in sight, there is, but it’s minor. By Friday and the start of the weekend, temperatures will fall into the lower 90s. Grand Junction may notice this very slight change in our temperatures on these days. One location that will see a more considerable difference is Montrose. By Wednesday and leading into the weekend, temperatures will start in the lower 90s and continue the cooldown into the upper 80s. However, sunshine and dry conditions will be the side story next to the temperatures throughout the week.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

