Record-breaking heat continues through Labor Day and beyond

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An area of high pressure that has been parked over the region for much of last week continues to remain in place into the start of this week as well, bringing all of the same weather with it. We are once again seeing plenty of sunshine to kick off our Labor Day around the Western Slope, with temperatures starting out in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the early afternoon, then we’ll see a few scattered clouds popping up as the afternoon progresses. A couple of showers could be possible in the higher elevations of the Continental Divide and the San Juan Mountains. Temperatures will once again challenge records, with highs in the middle 90s in Montrose and the upper 90s to lower 100s in Grand Junction. Skies quickly clear through the evening, then we’ll continue to see clear skies overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures winding up a degree or two warmer than where we’ll wind up this afternoon under continued mostly sunny skies. Near-record heat continues through the middle of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 90s, then some relief starts to move in by the end of the week. The combination of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Kay moving along the western Baja California Sur and Baja California coast and a trough along the northern portions of the country will weaken the ridge situated over us. Highs will start to drop on Friday into the lower 90s in Montrose and the middle 90s in Grand Junction.

A second trough will approach the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, and it should continue to weaken and move out what remains of the ridge into early next week. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies with highs settling back down into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We would still see high temperatures well above normal, but we’ll at least start putting quite a bit of distance between ourselves and the record-breaking heat we’re currently seeing.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

