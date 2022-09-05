WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the simple things that one Grand Junction veteran credits for carrying him into his second century.

On Sunday, Garrett Mathes’ family celebrated a life well lived with the hope of more to come.

“Well, it’s just like any other day,” said Garrett.

Garret’s lived a century filled with unforgettable experiences. “Going through the dirty thirties in Oklahoma,” added Garrett. And he served our country during World War II.

Garrett was born in September 1922 in Oklahoma and is celebrating the gift of reaching the milestone of living 100 years old.

“It’s amazing. I just can’t believe that he made it to 100,” said Georgia Powell, Garret’s daughter.

Five generations of family showered him in love. “Oh, my dad’s a wonderful man. Everyone loves him,” added Georgia.

During the Great Depression, Garrett and his father traveled west and stumbled upon a sign to pick peaches.

“So they picked peaches all summer, went home and had money, had peaches, came back and brought the whole family the next year,” explained Georgia.

But while he was out in Colorado, the war started. So Mathes’ enlisted in the army. He served as an aircraft instructor and mechanic in the Army Air Corps.

But Garrett said his most significant achievement is his family, “I got seven boys, three girls.”

“If there’s one favorite thing I like about him, except for he’s been a good caring father,” added Garrett’s son, Pete Mathes. “He’s been good to me my whole life.”

So what’s Garrett’s secret to reaching the age of 100? “Eating lots of beans and cornbread,” said Garrett.

He is so healthy that his doctor signed off for him to get his driver’s license renewed.

“He went to McDonald’s this morning and got us breakfast,” added Georgia.

Garrett’s thrilled to have the family together, but there’s one caveat. “I’m dying to get in bed,” said Garrett.

