Air pollution notice issued for Colorado’s Front Range

Colorado health authorities have issued an advisory for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution...
Colorado health authorities have issued an advisory for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution along the Front Range urban corridor.(Kacie Sinton)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains.

Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department of Public Health said .

Active children and adults and people with asthma and other lung diseases were advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion through Monday.

High ozone concentrations were most likely in southern and western parts of metro Denver, including Golden and Highlands Ranch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

Utah canyon country
2 killed, one injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version