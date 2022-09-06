Hazy skies join hot and dry conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunny skies are back once again across the Western Slope this Tuesday morning, and we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through much of the afternoon. Similar to yesterday, some scattered clouds and a couple of light showers could be possible along the San Juan Mountains. After tying or breaking record highs yesterday afternoon, both Grand Junction and Montrose are expected to break record highs once again this afternoon. Highs in Grand Junction will reach the lower 100s, while Montrose will be in the middle 90s. The area of high pressure that has kept us sunny and warm over the past week and a half will also bring in some smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho later this afternoon. Expect some hazy or smoky skies over Grand Junction, especially by later on in the day. Some of those hazy skies could continue overnight tonight and into part of the day on Wednesday. Any clouds will quickly clear out of the region through the evening, and we’ll see clear skies overnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, a few afternoon clouds and higher elevation showers, and high temperatures once again potentially breaking records in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s. Again, some hazy skies could continue across the northern half of the region as that area of high pressure continues to pull in some smoke from fires well off to our northwest. Mostly sunny skies continue into the second half of the week, and we’ll get our first small taste of heat relief as well with temperatures cooling a couple of degrees. It’ll still be hot though, with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

A trough starts to dig into the Pacific Northwest into the weekend, which will finally do away with that ridge of high pressure that has kept us unseasonably hot for the past week and a half. We’ll still see mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will be considerably cooler. We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s by the end of the weekend and into early next week. We’ll still be a few degrees above average, but at the very least we’ll be moving farther away from those record values. Some slight rain chances could also try to move into the region by early next week.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.