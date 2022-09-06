Heat wave breaks all-time September record in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE (AP) — A heat wave that’s baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The weather service recorded a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) at Salt Lake City International Airport. That’s the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874.

The previous record high for September was 100 degrees (38 C).

The weather service said the dangerous heat wave would continue through Wednesday. Authorities warned people who work outside to take precautions and to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Police in neighboring Idaho were investigating the weekend death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region soared.

In California, state officials warned that the chances of power outages will grow in coming days as the heat intensifies.

