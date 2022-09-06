Man shot and killed in Montrose during apparent ‘road rage’ incident, says Sheriff

Mark Miller, age 60
Mark Miller, age 60(Montrose County Sheriff's Office)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - A man was shot and killed Monday morning in an apparent disagreement, marking the first homicide in Montrose in three years.

According to Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, 60-year-old Mark Miller has been identified as the suspected shooter. He has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, with additional formal charges still pending.

The victim is a man in his 40s, but authorities have yet to release his identity.

According to the MCSO, the victim was traveling on O74 Road Monday morning where he encountered Miller, who was walking his dog in the area. The two men apparently got into an argument, and Miller then allegedly shot the driver, according to authorities.

Miller himself called 911 to report the shooting, as well as one other person in the area.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities state that the dead man’s body was outside of his vehicle, lying in the middle of the road. “They got to the scene where they were able to try CPR on the decedent. It appeared that he had been shot,” said Sheriff Lillard.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

FILE - In this viewer-provided file photo dated July 23, 2022, a lightning storm above...
Over 60 displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Gimme-Gimme
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Judge throws out Tina Peters bid to case all 63 Colorado county clerks
A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and...
Officer kills man with weapon walking on Colorado interstate