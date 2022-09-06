Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is observed every year in September.

Every 40 minutes a Colorado woman dies from ovarian cancer, according to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. There is no test for ovarian cancer so being aware of and tracking the symptoms is crucial.

The most common symptoms of ovarian cancer include; bloating that is persistent, eating less or feeling fuller, abdominal pain, and trouble with urination or bowel habits.

