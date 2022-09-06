Small wildfire named the ‘Big Dominguez’ being utilized for resource management

Firefighters say they plan to use it like a controlled burn rather than extinguishing it, citing high moisture and reduced fire danger from seasonal monsoons
Firefighters patrol the burned area.
Firefighters patrol the burned area.(Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A wildfire south of Whitewater ignited last week, reaching a total acreage of 70 acres Tuesday morning.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit is the responsible agency for managing the fire, and it states that it plans to use the fire as a management strategy not unlike a prescribed burn.

It currently has firefighters in the area to keep an eye on it, but does not have any containment strategies at this time.

The Interagency Center cited high moisture and low flammability as keeping the fire from growing out of control. No private property, structures, or livelihoods are threatened by the fire, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
PAC asks feds to investigate Garfield County, Rep. Boebert corruption allegations
A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.
Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak
FILE - In this viewer-provided file photo dated July 23, 2022, a lightning storm above...
Over 60 displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning