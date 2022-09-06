Small wildfire named the ‘Big Dominguez’ being utilized for resource management

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A wildfire south of Whitewater ignited last week, reaching a total acreage of 70 acres Tuesday morning.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit is the responsible agency for managing the fire, and it states that it plans to use the fire as a management strategy not unlike a prescribed burn.

It currently has firefighters in the area to keep an eye on it, but does not have any containment strategies at this time.

The Interagency Center cited high moisture and low flammability as keeping the fire from growing out of control. No private property, structures, or livelihoods are threatened by the fire, according to authorities.

