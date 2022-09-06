Smoke likely to increase, could cause breathing issues

Smoke from wildfires north of us is blowing south. It will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Smoke from wildfires north of us is blowing south. It will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday and could cause breathing problems for some of us.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The smokey haze in the sky on Monday around the Grand Valley is the product smoke from wildfires. The fires are burning from Idaho and Utah to Wyoming, Montana, and the Dakotas, and the smoke is blowing southward into Colorado. That smoke has stayed elevated above the ground so far.

New weather and smoke forecasts Monday evening indicate a sharp increase in high concentrations of smoke on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, and the smoke is expected to increase near to the ground across the Grand Valley.

The biggest increase is expected to begin between 4 PM and 7 PM Tuesday. The highest concentrations of smoke are expected to be on Wednesday. Improvements could begin on Thursday.

The smoke concentrations could be high enough to cause breathing problems, especially for people who already have respiratory ailments or other breathing issues. To avoid problems, limit your time outdoors. When you are outdoors, don’t over-exert yourself. The harder you breathe, the more smoke you breathe in. You may even smell the smoke at night when weather conditions are favorable for the highest concentrations near the ground.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.
Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash

Latest News

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Hawaii'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’
WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Motorcycle crash
Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash
The driver was attempting to turn left onto Bristol Court when it was rear-ended by a car.
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital