Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak

A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.
A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office said.

The woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. The witness said a rock handhold the victim had been using gave way.

The woman’s body was recovered by Mountain Rescue Aspen and flown out by helicopter.

Capitol Peak, located in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, at 14,137-feet high is one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb because of the extreme exposure and loose, crumbling rock, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday, a distressed climber on Capitol Peak was rescued by helicopter after making a phone call requesting assistance. The man had been climbing off route, was dehydrated and out of food and not properly equipped for the terrain, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
PAC asks feds to investigate Garfield County, Rep. Boebert corruption allegations
Mark Miller, age 60
Man shot and killed in Montrose during apparent ‘road rage’ incident, says Sheriff
FILE - In this viewer-provided file photo dated July 23, 2022, a lightning storm above...
Over 60 displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Gimme-Gimme
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’