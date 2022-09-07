10th Annual Colorado West Pride Festival kicks off today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado West Pride (CWP) is hosting the 10th annual Pride Festival from today, September 7, 2022, to Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“For the last decade, Colorado West Pride has been promoting and honoring the LGBTQIA community on the Western Slope,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CWP. “This festival is a culmination of our struggles and celebration for acceptance and equality.”

The theme is “Decades” to celebrate ten years of festivities.

Both free and paid events will be available for the public over the five days.

September 7, 2022, Mesa Theater (538 Main Street, Grand Junction) will be hosting a cinema showing at 6 p.m. of Lust in the Dust. Admission will be $12.

September 8, 2022, a family-friendly, free Queer and Ally Connection Fashion Show at 7 p.m. at Mesa Theater.

September 9, 2022, CWP will host the organization’s signature Glow Party, a 21+ event. Starting at 9 p.m., the party will be hosted at Charlie Dwellington’s (103 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction).

September 10, 2022, CWP will host it’s first annual family-friendly, free Pride at the Park event. Starting at noon at Lincoln Park (12th and Gunnison Ave, Grand Junction), entertainment, food trucks, games and activities will be available for all ages.

September 10, 2022, CWP will also host a signature drag event, the Rainbow Party, starting at 9 p.m. at Mesa Theater. Admission to the show is $10.

September 11, 2022, CWP’s Pride Festival culminates with the 10th annual Pride Festival on Main Street, Grand Junction. A parade will kick off the day at noon. The festival will have local bands, entertainers, food, vendors, a beer garden, and a doggy drag show throughout the afternoon.

Anticipated attendance on September 11, 2022 is 3,000 people.

The Decades Pride Festival and associated events is hosted by Colorado West Pride, a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization that is committed to promoting diversity, acceptance, progression and unity within Western Colorado and Eastern Utah.

More information about the Colorado West Pride organization or about the festival itself can be found on the Colorado West Pride website.

