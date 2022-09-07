Austin airport experiencing lengthy power outage

(Gray News) - A power outage is impacting flights out at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The source of the power outage is being investigated, and there’s no estimate on when it will be restored.

No flights have been able to depart the airport, airport official said. Airport roadways are also temporarily closed.

Cell phone video shows people sitting in the dark at the terminal.

