Austin airport experiencing lengthy power outage

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A power outage is impacting flights out at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The source of the power outage is being investigated, and there’s no estimate on when it will be restored.

No flights have been able to depart the airport, airport official said. Airport roadways are also temporarily closed.

Cell phone video shows people sitting in the dark at the terminal.

