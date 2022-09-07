Bivalent Booster now offered at Mesa County Public Health

Moderna, Pfizer released Bivalent Booster that is now available at Mesa County Public Health
Moderna, Pfizer released Bivalent Booster that is now available at Mesa County Public Health(WVVA)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is now providing a bivalent booster.

The booster is available to anyone over the age of 12 that has previously completed their primary vaccination series or have gotten their last booster more than two months ago.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays by appointment only to accommodate the anticipated high demand.

The booster as well as the initial Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series will be available.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about the booster, visit the Mesa County Public Health website.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

CSP Body Cams
Colorado State Patrol mandated to equip all patrol officers with body cams by next year
Grand Junction ARPA
City of Grand Junction utilizing American Rescue Plan money to tackle homelessness, mental and behavioral health
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Rainbow Fentanyl can be identified by its bright colors.
Grand Junction Police Department warns about ‘rainbow’ fentanyl