Community Hospital breaks ground on new clinic in Palisade

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Town of Palisade and Community Hospital will break ground on a new primary care and acute care clinic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The new 6,700 square foot building will be located at 731 Iowa Ave., in the construction lot west of the Palisade Fire Station.

“We are very excited to partner with the Town of Palisade on this project,” said Chris Thomas, President and CEO for Community Hospital. “This project underscores Community Hospital’s commitment to our patients and community partners to provide the very best health care services possible. We have an extensive primary care network with six locations throughout the Grand Valley and we are proud to be adding a seventh location for patients on the east end of the valley. We will now have primary care offices spanning from Fruita to Palisade with several providers accepting new patients,” added Thomas.

“The Town of Palisade is very excited to have this clinic in our town,” said Janet Hawkinson, Town Manager for the Town of Palisade. “We are grateful for the grant funding that has been awarded to construct this clinic. Mesa County, Senator Hickenlooper and Senator Bennet provided grant funding to help make this clinic a reality,” added Hawkinson.

Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Primary Care offers a variety of services for members of the community including adult care, infant care, pediatrics and adolescents, senior care and same day acute care appointments.

Community Care of the Grand Valley is Community Hospital’s acute care practice, specializing in treating minor illnesses including sore throat, fever, cough, stitches in minor cases, X-ray imaging on site and more.

The Town of Palisade features it’s world famous peaches, award winning vineyards, and a thriving community. Whether people come to Palisade to visit, pass through, or reside, breathtaking vistas and genuine hospitality awaits.

Community Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center offering full outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient care for the Western Slope region of Colorado and eastern Utah. Community Hospital brings together expert staff and world-class technology in a healing, family-centered environment. For more information, visit the Community Hospital website.

