Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

The attempted kidnapping happened at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa
The attempted kidnapping happened at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa(MGN)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday.

Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then grabbed her arm.  She says she said no and run away.  We’re told she is safe and with her parents.

