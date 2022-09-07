Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday.

Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then grabbed her arm. She says she said no and run away. We’re told she is safe and with her parents.

