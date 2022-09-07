Local Lions Club member ‘Mr. Lion’ wins prestigious award

Lions Clubs International logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lions Clubs International)
Lions Clubs International logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lions Clubs International)(PRNewswire)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local Lions Club member Brad “Mr. Lion” McCloud has been honored by the Lions Club International Club for his substantial impact on the Grand Junction area.

McCloud has been declared a Melvin Jones Fellow, the highest honor the Lions Club International Foundation can bestow. The club states that the award recognizes outstanding individuals and the work they do for and with the organization, based on the people he brought into the club and how well he reflects the Lions Club motto, “We Serve.”

McCloud gets his nickname from the district level for all he does, according to former District Governor Paul Steinfort.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

Colorado River at Las Colonias Park
RiversEdge West receives $10,000 for various riparian programs
The attempted kidnapping happened at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Tina Peters pleads not guilty, plans to fight charges
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction