Local Lions Club member ‘Mr. Lion’ wins prestigious award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local Lions Club member Brad “Mr. Lion” McCloud has been honored by the Lions Club International Club for his substantial impact on the Grand Junction area.

McCloud has been declared a Melvin Jones Fellow, the highest honor the Lions Club International Foundation can bestow. The club states that the award recognizes outstanding individuals and the work they do for and with the organization, based on the people he brought into the club and how well he reflects the Lions Club motto, “We Serve.”

McCloud gets his nickname from the district level for all he does, according to former District Governor Paul Steinfort.

