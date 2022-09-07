Record heat gradually ending to close the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Record highs fell once again in both Grand Junction and Montrose as high temperatures reached the middle and upper 90s to lower 100s. Skies cleared across much of the region overnight last night, but a few clouds lingered around Nucla, Delta, Montrose, and into Telluride early this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the rest of the day, with some clouds and one or two showers developing around the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. We’ll also continue to see some smoky and hazy skies as smoke from wildfires across the Pacific Northwest continues to get pulled across the region. Highs will once again reach the middle 90s in Montrose and the lower 100s in Grand Junction--challenging record highs once again. Skies will clear out overnight tonight with lows settling in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Mostly sunny skies continue through the remainder of the week, and temperatures will gradually start to turn cooler. We’ll drop a degree or two off of today’s temperatures on Thursday, then highs fall into the lower and middle 90s on Friday--increasing the gap between afternoon highs and record highs. After a gradual cooling to close the week, the long-awaited heat relief finally makes it to the Western Slope by this weekend. We’ll still see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but highs will fall into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year, but we’ll be much farther away from the record highs we’ve been meeting and exceeding for the last several days.

Clouds continue to increase into early next week, and we’ll continue to see highs in the lower to middle 80s. Some slight rain chances could be possible as well, but for now rain chances continue to be very low. It looks like this cooler pattern will continue through much of next week as well, with highs lingering right around or just above normal for this time of year.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

