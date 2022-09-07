Riverfront at Dios Rios development update

The Grand Junction City Council getting a closer look at the proposed Riverfront at Dos Rios...
The Grand Junction City Council getting a closer look at the proposed Riverfront at Dos Rios development.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:25 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Back in 2020, we brought news of the city reaching an agreement to develop the Riverfront at Dos Rios. Well, construction is underway.

“It’s a signature, a piece of our riverfront experience. So it’s really kind of a pearl among the strings of pearls there along the riverfront,” said City of Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamara Allen.

Currently, there is an ongoing acquisition and transfer of the sale of the property to private development.

“So people drive by it today, you’ll see some bulldozers out there and some construction going on,” said Allen. “That’s the first of several phases of townhomes being developed.”

Over the last few years, the city has completed approximately $12 million of infrastructure. “So the horizontal infrastructure, the roads, the water, really trying to position it for future development,” added Allen.

Other city investments include the splash pad, play park, and water features. “So that will likely conclude the extent of the city’s investment and features along the public space,” said Allen.

And look at their private partners to continue developing the site. There are plans to develop 150 townhouses and commercial elements, like a restaurant, boutique, and more.

Currently, there’s no completion date because projects like this are multi-year projects, but the city is excited to have it in the works finally.

“So I think, generally speaking, the community is very excited to hear and see that part of our community really develop out to be an area that enhances the amenities that are offered here in the community and really see it turn into a gem for our community,” said Allen.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

Firefighters patrol the burned area.
Small wildfire named the ‘Big Dominguez’ being utilized for resource management
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
PAC asks feds to investigate Garfield County, Rep. Boebert corruption allegations
A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.
Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak