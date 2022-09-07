Riverfront at Dios Rios development update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Back in 2020, we brought news of the city reaching an agreement to develop the Riverfront at Dos Rios. Well, construction is underway.

“It’s a signature, a piece of our riverfront experience. So it’s really kind of a pearl among the strings of pearls there along the riverfront,” said City of Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamara Allen.

Currently, there is an ongoing acquisition and transfer of the sale of the property to private development.

“So people drive by it today, you’ll see some bulldozers out there and some construction going on,” said Allen. “That’s the first of several phases of townhomes being developed.”

Over the last few years, the city has completed approximately $12 million of infrastructure. “So the horizontal infrastructure, the roads, the water, really trying to position it for future development,” added Allen.

Other city investments include the splash pad, play park, and water features. “So that will likely conclude the extent of the city’s investment and features along the public space,” said Allen.

And look at their private partners to continue developing the site. There are plans to develop 150 townhouses and commercial elements, like a restaurant, boutique, and more.

Currently, there’s no completion date because projects like this are multi-year projects, but the city is excited to have it in the works finally.

“So I think, generally speaking, the community is very excited to hear and see that part of our community really develop out to be an area that enhances the amenities that are offered here in the community and really see it turn into a gem for our community,” said Allen.

