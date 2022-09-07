RiversEdge West receives $10,000 for various riparian programs

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - RiversEdge West (REW), a Grand Junction-based nonprofit focused on restoring riparian (riverside) lands, has recently received a $10,000 grant from Alpine Bank to support REW’s coordination of the Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative and River Stewardship and Education Programs.

The REW works to ensure riparian restoration efforts are successful, supported, and sustainable by providing feedback on restoration and management techniques in the field, securing funding for projects, and leading public outreach and awareness events.

Funding from the Alpine Bank will support initiatives such as the Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative (RCI), River Stewardship Program, and the River Education Program.

Since 2006, REW has led efforts to restore and maintain the native river corridor habitat in Delta and Mesa Counties through the establishment of the Desert Rivers Collaborative and the development of community partnerships.

Until the creation of RCI, the Grand Valley did not have any organizations or entities to coordinate planning, development, conservation, or recreation activities along the river’s edge.

REW partnered with Colorado Mesa University and One Riverfront (the Core Team) to complete an interview process to learn about the shared values and challenges associated with the river corridor.

The Core Team is actively establishing a framework for a consensus-driven process for improving communication, prioritizing projects, and targeting restoration/conservation activities in the river corridor.

“The river corridor is a vital economic, cultural and ecological resource for the Valley and as we grow as a community, we are seeing increased value and pressures put on our rivers,” said Rusty Lloyd, Executive Director for RiversEdge West. “This funding is so important for an Initiative that will help ensure the river corridor will be managed to support these diverse values.”

Funds for the River Stewardship Program help host volunteer events. These events are an important and cost-effective tool for increasing community awareness and getting important project work done. REW has held numerous volunteer events across the Valley, including events at the River Park at Las Calonias, Riverbend Park in Palisade, along the Dolores River in Gateway, and at Connected Lakes State Park.

Volunteers have helped plant over 1,000 native plants, removed Russian olive and tamarisk resprouts, closed social trails, and removed secondary weeds like kochia and cheatgrass. Volunteer events help teach locals about river systems, strategies to manage riparian land, and ways to manage landscapes.

REW has also formed river-focused education programs for students and adults across Mesa County. Funds from Alpine Bank will help to provide lessons for youth education that consist with interactive lessons teaching students about the importance of riparian lands, impacts of invasive plants, control methods for such plants, and what can be done to help.

This summer, REW hosted a summer camp that focuses on water care including river systems and water challenges, using art as a tool for sharing and connecting information. Similarly, REW’s annual Raft the River event brings local adults on the river for an fun educational experience that teaches the conditions of the river and REW’s role in protecting the areas.

