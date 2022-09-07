Tina Peters pleads not guilty, plans to fight charges

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has issued a not guilty plea. Peters is facing 10 criminal charges, including seven felonies and three misdemeanors. She will now have to fight these charges in court.

The felony charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, criminal impersonation, and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation. The misdemeanors include first degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with the requirements of the Secretary of State.

Peters’ next court date will be January 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. for a motion hearing, but the trial will not begin in earnest until March 3.

