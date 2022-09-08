Affordable housing to be on Novembers ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Welcome news for those who are looking for affordable housing. Last night, City Council voted 5-2 to put affordable housing on the ballot in the upcoming November election. But, it doesn’t come without new taxes. I spoke with Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout about the plan and why residents should be excited.

First, let’s talk about taxes. These approved taxes will only be applied to those who visit Grand Junction and not residents. It’s a raise on the lodging tax that effects hotels and Airbnb’s. Mayor Stout said there will be a 1% increase for hotels, and a new 8% tax for short term rentals. These two taxes will produce over one million dollars annually that will now go towards affordable housing.

While rent prices have outpaced income, Mayor Stout says this is necessary for Grand Junction. “When we’re talking about who this is impacting in our community right now, these are our neighbors, teachers, firefighters, nurses, so were really trying to address an issue that is impacting our community.”

Now that this is approved collections will start in the first quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.