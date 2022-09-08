Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose.

Slow Cooling Has Started

We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice changes are approaching. Friday will be cool enough that we’ll be just below record territory, but we will still be warmer than normal.

Previewing A Cooler Weekend

We’ll cool even more this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s around Grand Junction and lower 80s around Montrose. Morning lows will be near 60 around Grand Junction and in the upper 50s around Montrose. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s, and lows will be in the mid-to-upper 50s around both Grand Junction and Montrose.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear and hazy. We’ll cool from mid-90s around 6 PM to upper 80s by 8 PM, then into the 70s just after midnight. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 57 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mostly sunny, smoky, and hazy. We’ll still be unseasonably warm, but we should cool enough that records are not tested again. High temperatures will be near 94 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.

Chance For Rain Increasing

Amid increasing clouds this weekend, one or two stray showers also become possible. The biggest potential for that stray shower is down south between the San Juans and Highway 50. That includes areas around Montrose. Showers become possible around Grand Junction on Monday and Tuesday, especially in the cooling evenings. We need the moisture, but realistically most of us will probably end up staying dry. We’ll be cooler, too throughout next week.

Looking Ahead

Long-range forecasts suggest gradual cooling, but we’ll average warmer than normal for at least the next two weeks.

