Fruita author and landscaper renowned for work on crevice gardens

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - A local author has a new book out on crevice gardening. Kenton Seth co-authored the book on this specific type of rock gardening that helps mountain plants grow anywhere by recreating the climate they thrive in.

Seth and co-author Paul Spriggs saw a need to give an overview of modern crevice gardening, and write a step by step “how-to” with the book.

Besides the esoteric gardening application, Seth has found crevice gardens are becoming more and more popular as part of landscaping alternatives to green grass yards. The small plants that grow in these gardens often require little to no watering or irrigation, something that homeowners in the Grand Valley may want to take note of.

Ken Scissors has no-water landscaping in his front and backyard, consisting of native desert plants, like what you’d see on the Colorado National Monument. Scissors says it’s more economical, since he doesn’t have to water a grass lawn, and more sustainable during drought.

The book The Crevice Garden is available at local bookstores and Mesa County Libraries.

