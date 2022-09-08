Record-breaking heat begins easing off into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A long stretch of more than a week of sunshine and record-breaking heat will finally start to back off over the next couple of days around the Western Slope. We started off our Thursday morning with plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and some leftover hazy conditions from some of the Pacific Northwest wildfire smoke that is continuing to linger around. Mostly sunny skies return to the region into the afternoon, and we should see a little more cloud cover than we’ve seen in previous afternoons. Temperatures later today will still approach and surpass record highs once again, but we’ll at least be a couple of degrees cooler than we were the last couple of days in the middle to upper 90s. Some clouds will continue to stick around through the evening and into the overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Temperatures will once again trend a bit cooler still on Friday, with highs falling into the lower and middle 90s. The chances of seeing record-breaking heat becomes less likely, but not impossible. Scattered clouds will cover much of the Western Slope, with partly cloudy skies and even some isolated showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely along and south of the San Juan Mountains. Clouds and a few of those showers could continue to linger around overnight Friday night and into Saturday morning, with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

You’ll notice the incoming heat relief the most into Saturday and Sunday across all of the Western Slope. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will cover much of the region, and highs in Grand Junction and Montrose are only expected to reach the lower to middle 80s, with a couple of pockets of upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible along the higher elevations of the Continental Divide and the San Juan Mountains while rain chances will be much lower across the valleys.

Better rain chances will start to move into some of the lower elevations by early next week as partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to remain in place. Those clouds and slightly better rain chances will continue to keep temperatures on the relatively on the cooler side of things, but we’re still seeing highs right around normal for this time of year in the lower and middle 80s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.