Sen. Hickenlooper, Gov. Polis, House Candidate Frisch react to Queen of England’s death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local Colorado leadership has issued reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96. The Queen died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, holding the title of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Representative Lauren Boebert and Senator Michael Bennet have not issued statements at this time.

Colorado celebrates and honors the life and memory of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed today at the age of 96. She brought compassion, kindness, and dedication to her job every day, and is mourned not only by her subjects but by people across the world 🇬🇧 👑 pic.twitter.com/1n0p8xGkG9 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) September 8, 2022

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth served as a symbol of strength to the British people as she fostered a strong alliance with America.



We join the world in mourning her death and celebrate her incredible life. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) September 8, 2022

The Queen was a great leader through many turbulent times. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/0l7rScJGho — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) September 8, 2022

