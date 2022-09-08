Sen. Hickenlooper, Gov. Polis, House Candidate Frisch react to Queen of England’s death

By Kacie Sinton
Sep. 8, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local Colorado leadership has issued reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96. The Queen died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, holding the title of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Representative Lauren Boebert and Senator Michael Bennet have not issued statements at this time.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

