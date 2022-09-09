Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign